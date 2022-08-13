Update On Status of Cheeseburger and Anthony Henry in AEW/ROH

Fightful Select reports that there are several wrestlers under some sort of agreement with AEW that have not been revealed to fans online. In addition to the previously reported Blake Christian, Josh Woods and others, Anthony Henry has also signed an agreement with AEW. It’s unknown when he signed or if it’s a full-time or tiered deal.

AEW usually announces when a talent has been signed to a full-time deal with a post and graphic online, but there have been exceptions. Henry first appeared for AEW in September 2021 but has appeared more regularly since February, including four episodes of Dynamite. He also had a match at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Meanwhile, World Famous CB (Cheeseburger) is not signed with AEW or ROH, even though he’s appeared at ROH events after Tony Khan purchased the company. He is still a free agent.