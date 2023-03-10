Update On When Kofi Kingston Will Return After Recent Injury

As previously reported, Kofi Kingston suffered a foot injury on last week’s episode of Smackdown and was pulled from a match tonight as a result. Xavier Woods takes Kingston’s place in a fatal 5-way that will also include Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and Karrion Kross.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the injury was to Kingston’s ankle, which happened after McIntyre did a dive over the ropes onto Kingston and others. It was said to be a freak accident.

It’s believed that Kofi will be back in five weeks. At one point, WWE officials were worried he might need surgery and would be out longer, but that is not the case at this time.