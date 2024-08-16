Update on R-Truth Following Attack from Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

As previously reported, R-Truth was the latest victim of Bronson Reed on WWE RAW and was given multiple Tsunamis from the top rope. While Truth said he had cracked ribs and internal bruising, this is not the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Truth’s injuries are all storyline, although he will be off of television to sell the attack from Reed.

This is a different situation from Seth Rollins, who was also attacked by Reed. Rollins was legitimately hurt and the attack was done as a way to write him off of television. In the case of Truth, it was done to put heat on Reed for his eventual match with Rollins.