Update on Rumored New WWE Performance Center in Las Vegas

– As previously reported, a rumor surfaced last month that WWE planned on moving its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to Las Vegas, Nevada. Endeavor President Mark Shapiro reportedly made the announcement during an all-employee meeting that took place on August 27 at WWE HQ. Fightful Select later reported that sources in WWE stated that the claim was false, and another one claimed that no such statement was made unless another meeting was held.

Bryan Alvarez commented on the rumor during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Alvarez, he’s been given the impression that rather than moving the Performance Center, WWE is opening a second one in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the original Performance Center in Orlando will remain there. It’s unknown which talents will train at what performance center, but the plan is to reportedly have two facilities.

Dave Meltzer also chimed in, noting that the second Performance Center in Las Vegas probably “isn’t happening anytime soon.” WWE has yet to announce plans for a Las Vegas PC.