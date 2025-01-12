wrestling / News
Update On WWE’s Saudi Arabia Plans For 2025
January 12, 2025 | Posted by
A new report has some notes on WWE’s plan for Saudi Arabia shows this year. Fightful Select notes that there has only been word of one WWE show planned for the country this year, which is aiming for June in Jeddah. This would be WWE’s first Saudi show in June since Super Showdown 2019.
As previously reported, WWE announced that the 2026 Royal Rumble will be held in the country. Fightful notes that if WWE only holds one show in the Kingdom this year, it will be the first year that’s happened since the pandemic lockdown era in 2020 and 2021.
