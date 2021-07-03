UPDATED: Zelina Vega Makes WWE Return on Smackdown

UPDATE: And now it’s official: Zelina Vega is back with WWE, having made her return on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Vega make her return with Sonya Deville announcing her as a competitor in the Money in the Bank ladder match at this month’s PPV. Vega came out to the ring and got a mic, cutting a promo about how she was going to win the briefcase before Liv Morgan came out and completed about how Vega got the spot despite not having earned it. She challenged Vega to she deserved the shot, which led to a match on Smackdown that Morgan won.

PWInsider reports that Vega is back with the company full-time and was also backstage last week, but was “well hidden.”

ORIGINAL: A new report has an update on the possibility of Zelina Vega making a return to WWE. As was reported back in May, Vega was apparently at the WWE Performance Center a while back and had a “working plan” with WWE to return to the company. Now Fightful Select has a new report on WWE’s plans for Vega.

According to the site, sources close to the matter say that as of three weeks ago the plan was for Vega to return and was listed in June internal documents as a heel on the Smackdown side. There is no word on any specific creative plans for her at this point, but the hope back in May was that she could be involved by Money in the Bank. The latest report says her return is “imminent.”

Vega was released last year due to breach of contract relating to her continued use of third party platforms. As of now there are no word on whether Aleister Black is still set to return; a report in early June soon after his WWE release said that those within the company were pushing to bring him back.