Updated Brackets For 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The semifinals are set for the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Tuesday night’s episode of NXT saw the LWO advance in the tournament by defeating Chase U, while Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams beat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. By doing so, both earned berths in the semifinals were they will face off in a couple of weeks.

The updated brackets for the tournament, which culminated at NXT Vengance Day, is:

* Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

* Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.