Updated Card For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for Saturday’s episode of Collision following this week’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Swerve Strickland vs. TBA

* AEW World Trios Championships #1 Contenders: House Of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang

Special Guest Referee: Christian Cage

* Texas Bull Rope Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Darby Allin & Hologram vs. The Premier Athletes

* FTR vs. The Outrunners

* RUSH vs. Preston Vance

* Hikaru Shida vs. TBA