wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

August 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 8-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for Saturday’s episode of Collision following this week’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Swerve Strickland vs. TBA
* AEW World Trios Championships #1 Contenders: House Of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang
Special Guest Referee: Christian Cage
* Texas Bull Rope Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Darby Allin & Hologram vs. The Premier Athletes
* FTR vs. The Outrunners
* RUSH vs. Preston Vance
* Hikaru Shida vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading