wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW All In
AEW has an updated card for All In following this week’s go-home episode of Dynamite. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 25th in London at Wembley Stadium and airs live on PPV:
Main Card
* AEW World Championship, Title vs. Career: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
* AEW American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker
* Coffin Match for AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin
* Last Chance Match for FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed
* London Ladders Match for AEW World Trios Championship: The Patriarchy (c) vs. The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. TBD
* Casino Gauntlet Match: Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly, More TBD
Zero Hour
* Winning Team Choose Stipulation For All Out: Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway
More Trending Stories
- Major Name Possibly Heading to AEW All In: London (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls The Shockmaster’s Failed WCW Debut
- Bret Hart Pushes Back On People Saying Vince McMahon Had ‘No Other Option’ In Montreal Screwjob
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Randy Savage at WWE WrestleMania 4, Dealing with Savage