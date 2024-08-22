Updated Card For AEW All In

AEW has an updated card for All In following this week’s go-home episode of Dynamite. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 25th in London at Wembley Stadium and airs live on PPV:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship, Title vs. Career: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

* AEW American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker

* Coffin Match for AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

* Last Chance Match for FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

* London Ladders Match for AEW World Trios Championship: The Patriarchy (c) vs. The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. TBD

* Casino Gauntlet Match: Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly, More TBD

Zero Hour

* Winning Team Choose Stipulation For All Out: Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway