Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW has an updated lineup for Double or Nothing following this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on PPV on May 28th from Las Vegas:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry

* Anarchy in the Arena: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Bryan Danielson) vs The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks & Hangman Page)

* AEW World Tag Team Championships Match: FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm

* AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow vs. Christian Cage

* AEW International Championship Blackjack Battle Royale: Orange Cassidy vs. 20 Competitors TBA

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Unsanctioned Match: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

* Ethan Page & The Gunns vs. Isiah Kassidy & The Hardys