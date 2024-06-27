AEW has an updated card for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on June 30th from Elmont, New York live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito

* AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. More TBD

* TBS Championship/NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy

* MJF vs. Hechicero

* Chris Jericho, Big Bill and TBD vs. Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata

* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) vs. The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & TBD