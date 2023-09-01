Updated Card For Impact Victory Road

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Victory Road following this week’s show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on September 8th and airs live on Impact! Plus and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Alisha Edwards

* Impact X Division Championship Match: Lio Rush vs. KUSHIDA

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact Digital Media Championship Career vs. Title Match: Kenny King vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Anything Goes Match: PCO vs. Bully Ray

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

* Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin