wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s MLW Underground

March 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Underground 3-21-23 Image Credit: MLW

MLW has an updated card for next week’s MLW Underground following tonight’s show. You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs next Tuesday on Reelz:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu
* MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Underground, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading