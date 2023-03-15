wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s MLW Underground
MLW has an updated card for next week’s MLW Underground following tonight’s show. You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs next Tuesday on Reelz:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu
* MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz
