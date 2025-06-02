Updated Card For RCW GascoMania

RCW in Spain has announced an updated lineup for their GascoMania show. The promotion sent out a press release promoting the June 13th show in Barcelona, which has the following lineup set:

* RCW Men’s World Championship Match: 1 Called Manders vs. Zozaya.

* RCW Men’s Tag Team Championship Match: Based Lovers vs. Ley y Orden

* RCW Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Experience vs. Nightshade & Chantal Jordan

* Two Of Three Falls Match: The Visionary vs Kassius

* Amale vs. Sara Leon

You can get tickets for the show here.