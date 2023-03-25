WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 39 following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 1st and 2nd in Inglewood, California and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

Night One

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

* Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Night Two

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Night TBA

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

* Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

* WrestleMania Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. One More Team TBA

* WrestleMania Showcase Match: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

* Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio