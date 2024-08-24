Updated Card for WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE has an updated card for Bash in Berlin following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 31st and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Randy Orton

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

* Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Unholy Union vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

* Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan