– The updated card for ROH Honor Rising Night Two is online, featuring Dalton Castle vs. Trent Baretta and more. You can check out the full card below. The show takes place early tomorrow from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

* Kota Ibushi & Kenny Omega vs. Marty Scurll & Cody Rhodes.

* ROH Championship Match: Dalton Castle vs. Trent Beretta

* Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Cheeseburger, Delirious & Jushin Liger vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Bad Luck Fale

* David Finlay & Juice Robinson & Jay Lethal vs. HIKULEO & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi

* Chuckie T, YOSHI-HASHI & Jay White vs. The Young Bucks & Adam Page

* Toa Henare vs. The Beer City Bruiser

Our Honor Rising Night One report is here.