Updated Card For TNA Rebellion

TNA has an updated card for Rebellion following this week’s episode of Impact. You can check out the full card below for the show, which takes place on Sunday and airs live on PPV and TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard

* TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Spitfire vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Eric YOUng

* Open Challenge: Elijah vs. TBA

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

* The Rascalz & Ace Austin (cornered by Sean Waltman) vs. Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, & JDC

* Countdown To TNA Rebellion: Fatal Influence vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee