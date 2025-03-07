wrestling / News
Updated Card For TNA Sacrifice 2025
TNA has an updated card for next week’s Sacrifice following Thursday’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on March 14th and airs live on TNA+:
* Steel Cage Match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Nic Nemeth & Leon Slater vs. JDC, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & The Colons
* TNA X Division Championship Ladder Match: Moose vs. Jeff Hardy
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade
* Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, and Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz
* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
* Nic Nemeth returns
