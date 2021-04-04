Updated Guest Lineup For WrestleCon 2021

WrestleCon returns this week in Tampa, Florida, and an updated guest lineup has been released. The wrestling convention has announced Matt Cardona, Salina de la Renta, Sean Waltman, Jazz, and Rocky Romero for the show. The five join the previously-announced lineup of The Good Brothers, Rick and Scott Steiner, Christian Cage, NZO and Cass, Al Snow, Layla El, Victoria, Matt Taven, Dean Malenko, Magnum TA, Lio Rush, Lex Luger, Brooke Hogan, Ted DiBiase, Jerry Lawler, Ron Simmons, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Hacksaw Duggan, Ricky Steamboat, Haku, Deonna Purrazzo, Scott Hall, Gail Kim, Jay White Brooke Adams, and Sgt. Slaughter.

Tickets for the event went on sale earlier this month. It takes place from April 8th through the 11th in Tampa. You can find more, including their safety protocols, here.