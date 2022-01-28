wrestling / News
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
January 27, 2022
Impact has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 19th and airs on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. W. Morrissey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence
* Team Impact vs. Honor No More
