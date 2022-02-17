wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for its 2022 Revolution PPV after this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which takes place on March 6th from Orlando, Florida and airs live on PPV:
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express vs. Two Teams TBD
* Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match: Wardlow vs. Keith Lee vs. Four More TBD
* Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF
