Several matches have been announced for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs live from Buffalo. They include the following:

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Jay White vs. Rey Fenix

* Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Gates of Agony

* Saraya, Anna Jay & Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa

* MJF will appear