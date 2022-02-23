Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling: Deonna Purrazzo Champ Champ Challenge

– Impact Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for tomorrow’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The show starts at 8:00 pm ET on the network. Meanwhile, Before The Impact will stream on Impact! Plus and YouTube starting at 7:30 pm ET. Here’s the current lineup:

* Moose kicks off Impact

* Eddie Edwards explains his actions at No Surrender

* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett & Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin & Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Deonna Purrazzo Champ Champ Challenge

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Dot Combat Match: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

* Jonah vs. Zicky Dice

* Bhupinder Gujjar vs. John Skyler.

* Before The Impact: Ace Austin & Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel and Jake Something