Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Stand Alone Wrestling: The Big Bang

– As previously reported, Stand Alone Wrestling will make its debut tonight with The Big Bang! show. The event is being held at Lacey Township High School in Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey, and the show will support the Forked River Rotary Club. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Stand Alone Wrestling show:

* AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry to appear

* SAW Cruiserweight Championship: Anthony Bennett (c) vs. Bobby Wayward vs. Matt Macintosh

* SAW Tag Team Championship: The REP (c) vs. The Amazing Graysons (w/ Jared Silberkliet)

* The Old School vs. New School Rumble

* Anthony Greene vs. Jay Curcio

* SAW Women’s Championship: Kasey Catal (c) vs. Aspyn Rose

* Brandon Kirk vs. Homicide

* SAW Heavyweight Championship: Shawn Donavan (c) vs. TJ Marconi

* The BWO (Nova & The Blue Meanie) & Powerchild vs. The CCA with Marc Coralluzzo