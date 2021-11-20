wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point
– Impact Wrestling presents Turning Point 2021 later tonight on Impact! Plus. Here’s the final lineup for tonight’s show:
* Impact Wrestling World Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards
* X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo)
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. Decay
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green
* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin
* Rich Swann vs. TBA (Originally Brian Myers, who was forced to withdraw from the event)
* Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey
* Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design
