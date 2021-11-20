Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point

– Impact Wrestling presents Turning Point 2021 later tonight on Impact! Plus. Here’s the final lineup for tonight’s show:

* Impact Wrestling World Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

* X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo)

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. Decay

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

* Rich Swann vs. TBA (Originally Brian Myers, who was forced to withdraw from the event)

* Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey

* Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design