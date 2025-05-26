wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For This Week’s WWE NXT

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-27-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for this week’s NXT following Sunday’s Battleground. You can see the card below for the show, which airs live Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page
* Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights
* Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Partker
* Jasper Troy’s in-ring debut

