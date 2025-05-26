wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For This Week’s WWE NXT
May 25, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for this week’s NXT following Sunday’s Battleground. You can see the card below for the show, which airs live Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page
* Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights
* Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Partker
* Jasper Troy’s in-ring debut
