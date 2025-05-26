Updated List of Guests For Wrestlecon For Summerslam Weekend

The guest list has been updated for the next edition of Wrestlecon, which happens during Summerslam weekend in August. It happens at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriot in Newark, NJ on August 1 (2-6 PM) and August 2 (10 AM – 2 PM).

The guests include The Godfather, Matt Cardona, Sting, Will Ospreay, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Abullah the Butcher, Rikishi, Kazuchika Okada, Tony Atlas, Dan Spivey appearing in costume as Waylon Mercy, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Koko B. Ware, Lex Luger and WWE ID talents Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake, Sean Legacy and Ricky Smokes.