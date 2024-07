Updated WWE Money in the Bank Betting Odds Including For Possible Roman Reigns Appearance

The latest betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank are now available online with the card set to happen tomorrow night. You can find them below, via BetOnline:

World Heavyweight Championship

Damien Priest (c) -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)

Intercontinental Championship

Sammy Zayn (c) +110 (11/10)

Bron Breaker -150 (2/3)

Six-Man Tag Match

The Bloodline -450 (2/9)

Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens +275 (11/4)

Men’s Money In The Bank Match

Jey Uso -175 (4/7)

Drew McIntyre +150 (3/2)

Chad Gable +525 (21/4)

LA Knight +1200 (12/1)

Andrade +1400 (14/1)

Carmelo Hayes +1400 (14/1)

Women’s Money In The Bank Match

Tiffany Stratton -200 (1/2)

Chelsea Green +110 (11/10)

Zoey Stark +1000 (10/1)

Lyra Valkyria +1200 (12/1)

Naomi +1400 (14/1)

Iyo Sky +3300 (33/1)

Will Roman Reigns appear in MITB?

Yes +175 (7/4)

Will CM Punk Interfere in the Men’s MITB Match?

Yes -175 (4/7)

Total Ladders Broken in Men’s MITB

Over/Under 1½ Ladders

Total Ladders Broken in Women’s MITB

Over/Under ½ Ladders