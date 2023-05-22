wrestling / News

Updated NWA Crockett Cup 2023 Lineup

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Crockett Cup 2023 Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has an updated lineup for the 2023 Crockett Cup. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 3rd and 4th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina:

Night One:
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: EC3 vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason
* Hardcore Team War: La Rosa Negra, Samantha Starr, and M95 vs. Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige, Ella Envy & Roxy)
* Crockett Cup Qualifier: Daisy Kill and Talos vs. The Miserably Faithful vs. Eric Jackson and Jeremiah Plunkett
* Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament

Night Two:
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Natalia Markova.
* Crockett Cup Finals: Competitors TBD
* NWA World Women’s Television Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. TBA (Pre-Show)
* Six-Man Scramble For NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Participants TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Crockett Cup, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading