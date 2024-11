Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Tomorrow’s Collision

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. That takes place in Philadelphia and there are 2,708 tickets out.

Dynamite in Manchester, NH on November 6 has 1,748 tickets out.

Collision in Providence on November 7 has 1,818 tickets out.

Dynamite in Bridgeport on November 13 has 1,683 tickets out.

Dynamite in Reading, PA on November 20 has 1,226 tickets out.

Full Gear in Newark on November 23 has 5,577 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 27 has 1,804 tickets out.

Dynamite in Fishers, IN on December 4 has 1,535 tickets out.

Collision in Columbus on December 7 has 943 tickets out.

Dynamite in Kansas City on December 11 has 1,551 tickets out.

Collision in St. Louis on December 12 has 941 tickets out.