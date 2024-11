The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Full Gear next Saturday in Newark, NJ. There are currently 6,140 tickets out, with a get-in price of $30 on the secondary market.

Dynamite in Reading on November 20 has 2,298 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Chicago on November 27 has 2,298 tickets out.

Dynamite in Fishers, IN on December 4 has 1,812 tickets out.

Dynamite in Kansas City on December 11 has 1,698 tickets out.

Collision in St. Louis on December 12 has 1,061 tickets out.