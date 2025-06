Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including All In

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next month’s All In: Texas in Arlington. That show has 16,079 tickets out.

Summer Blockbuster in Portland on June 11 has 2,711 tickets out. The capacity is 4,500.

Collision in Kent, WA on June 21 has 1,337 tickets out.

Dynamite in Kent, WA on June 25 has 1,567 tickets out.

Dynamite 300 and Collision in Ontario, CA on July 2 has 2,757 tickets out.

Dynamite in Garland, TX on July 9 has 1,305 tickets out.

Collision in Garland, TX on July 10 has 1,060 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on July 16 has 979 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on July 17 has 765 tickets out.

Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London on August 24 has 11,807 tickets out.

All Out on September 20 in Toronto has 7,435 tickets out.