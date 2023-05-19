Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For AEW Double or Nothing & All In

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for two big upcoming AEW events: Double or Nothing and All In.

There are currently 4,428 tickets out for next week’s Dynamite in Las Vegas, and 7,330 out for Double or Nothing on May 28. AEW previously sold out the PPV the last two times they were in Las Vegas, both on the first day.

Meanwhile, tickets for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium are still around 62,000 paid with a $7.9 million gate. While there was the initial excitement for a big show coming to London, the sales have more or less stopped. It’s possible this is due to a lack of any kind of match announcements or featured talent. It’s unlikely there will be any big movement of tickets until something is announced, which may not happen until after Forbidden Door.

The venue is currently set up for 88,000 seats.