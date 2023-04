The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Dynamite in Pittsburgh. There are currently 4,450 tickets out for that event.

Dynamite in Sunrise, FL on April 26 has 3,414 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on May 3 as 3,190 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on May 10 has 4,956 tickets out.

A live event in Corbin, KY on May 12 has 1,154 tickets out.

A live event in Salem, VA on May 13 has 1,200 tickets out.

Dynamite in Austin on May 19 has 3,200 tickets out.

Dynamite in Las Vegas on May 26 has 4,109 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 28 has 6,609 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Diego on May 31 has 2,634 tickets out.

Dynamite in Colorado Springs on June 7 has 1,562 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on June 14 has 2,006 tickets out.

Forbidden Door II in Toronto on June 25 is sold out with 12,865 tickets out.

Dynamite in Hamilton, ONT on June 28 has 3,157 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton on July 5 has 4,690 tickets out.

A Saturday night TV taping in Regina, SK on July 8 has 1,238 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,201 tickets out.

A live event in Calgary on July 15 has 3,227 tickets out.