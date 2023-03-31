Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including ROH Supercard of Honor

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor. That event happens at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and there are 4,276 tickets out. This is the third-largest crowd in the history of ROH. The get-in price on the secondary market is $45 and there are only 31 tickets left there.

Wednesday’s Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island has 6,039 tickets out.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts in Kingston, RI on April 7 has 2,564 tickets out.

Dynamite in Milwaukee on April 12 has 2,687 tickets out.

Dynamite in Pittsburgh on April 19 has 3,973 tickets out.

Dynamite in Sunrise, FL on April 26 has 3,236 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on May 3 as 3,047 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on May 10 has 4,875 tickets out.

A live event in Corbin, KY on May 12 has 712 tickets out from the presale.

A live event in Salem, VA on May 13 has 580 tickets out from the presale.

Dynamite in Austin on May 12 has 3,137 tickets out.

Dynamite in Las Vegas on May 24 has 4,080 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 28 has 6,366 tickets out. The PPV did double that number last year.

Dynamite in San Diego on May 31 has 2,444 tickets out.

Forbidden Door II in Toronto on June 25 is sold out with 12,872 tickets out.

Dynamite in Hamilton, ONT on June 28 has 3,036 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton on July 5 has 4,392 tickets out.

A Saturday night TV taping in Regina, SK on July 8 has 1,180 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,055 tickets out.

A live event in Calgary on July 15 has 3,007 tickets out.