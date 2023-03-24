Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including all Wrestlemania week events next week.

Next week’s Smackdown and the WWE Hall of Fame in the Crypto.com Arena has 14,393 tickets out. They are 838 tickets away from a sellout. The show has a $38 get-in price on the secondary market.

NXT Stand and Deliver on April 1 (9 AM start time) has 6,678 tickets out. This is better than last year’s event in Dallas. The show has a $23 get-in price on the secondary market.

Night one of Wrestlemania has 62,351 tickets out. The number went up after they set up the stage and more seats have opened up. Day two has 62,961 tickets out. There are around 64,213 seats open for both shows, which could open to 75,000 and even 95,000 if necessary. The show has a $39 get-in price for night one and $54 for night two on the secondary market.

RAW after Wrestlemania is sold out with 15,306 tickets out. The show has a $44 get-in price on the secondary market.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Las Vegas has 9,797 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Salt Lake City has 4,966 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday in Denver has 8,632 tickets out.

RAW in Phoenix on Monday has 10,311 tickets out.

Smackdown on April 7 in Portland has 7,341 tickets out.

RAW in Seattle on April 10 has 7,739 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lincoln, NE on April 14 has 5,713 tickets out.

A live event in Rio Rancho, NM on April 15 has 4,714 tickets out.

A live event in El Paso on April 16 has 4,779 tickets out.

RAW in North Little Rock on April 17 has 4,370 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbus on April 21 has 7,004 tickets out

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN on April 22 has 3,609 tickets out.

A live event in Toledo on April 23 has 2,841 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on April 24 has 10,852 tickets out. There are around 1,500 left, so it will sell out.

Smackdown in Corpus Christi on April 28 has 5,485 tickets out.

A live event in Beaumont, TX on April 29 has 2,347 tickets out.