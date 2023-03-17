The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania in Los Angeles. Night one on April 1 has 56,242 tickets out while night two on April 2 has 56,805 tickets out. The venue is currently set up for 57,776 but capacity will change as more tickets get sold. They can legitimately get 65,000 and would be able to expand to 95,000 if they needed to. They will likely announce an 80,000 attendance, according to the WON. The get-in price on the secondary market is $50 for night one and $70 for night two.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Kansas City has 8,689 tickets out.

A live event on March 18 in Fargo, ND has 4,476 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Milwaukee has 4,564 tickets out.

A live event on March 19 in Sioux Falls, SD has 2,737 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Springfield, IL has 2,931 tickets out.

RAW in St. Louis on March 20 has 9,517 tickets out.

Smackdown in Las Vegas on March 24 has 9,261 tickets out.

A live event on March 25 in Salt Lake City has 3,971 tickets out.

A live event on March 26 in Denver has 7,851 tickets out.

RAW in Phoenix on March 27 has 8,631 tickets out.

Smackdown and the WWE Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on March 31 has 14,231 tickets out with 13,718 paid. There are 836 tickets left so this will sell out.

Smackdown on April 7 in Portland has 7,010 tickets out.

Smackdown on April 14 in Lincoln has 5,373 tickets out.

A live event on April 15 in Rio Rancho, NM has 4,458 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbus on April 21 has 6,784 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on April 24 has 10,546 tickets out.