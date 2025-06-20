wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming TNA Events, Including Slammiversary
June 20, 2025 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming TNA Wrestling events, including next month’s Slammiversary. The show takes place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Long Island. There are currently 2,547 tickets out, with a two-for-one sale ongoing. The only match announced for the event at this time is Moose vs. Leon Slater for the TNA X Division Championship.
Tonight’s Impact TV taping in Pittsburgh has 1,572 tickets out. Mark Madden has been advertised as a guest announcer for this show.
Tomorrow night’s Impact TV taping, also in Pittsburgh, has 1,652 tickets out.
