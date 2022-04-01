Updated Ticket Sales For This Weekend’s WWE Wrestlemania 38 Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for this weekend’s Wrestlemania 38 festivities, which begin tonight. The Smackdown and WWE Hall of Fame taping in Dallas has 11,062 tickets out. This is the largest amount of tickets for a non-PPV in North America this year. There are currently 1,463 tickets on the secondary market, with 232 moving the week before the show. The get-in price is $25.

NXT Stand and Deliver tomorrow morning has 4,501 tickets out, selling 800 in the last week. 256 sold on the secondary market and there are 1,248 tickets left there. The get-in price is $23.

Night one of Wrestlemania has 58,240 tickets out, with around 5,500 comps, so just about 53,000 paid. 2,900 tickets were sold on the secondary market this week after a price drop, so there are 4,882 left. The set-up for Wrestlemania at AT&T Stadium is for a capacity of 65,506. Of the tickets that haven’t sold yet, 1,143 are for ringside and the floor.

Night two of Wrestlemania has 57,364 tickets out, with around 5,500 comps. That’s just under 52,000 paid. Just under 3,000 tickets were sold on the secondary market with 5,906 left. Tickets are under face value on the secondary market (due to high volume) with a $35 get-in price for Saturday and $26 on Sunday. There are 1,126 unsold for ringside and the floor.

The RAW after Wrestlemania on April 4 has 10,244 tickets out with 2,285 on the secondary market (256 sold this week). The get-in price has been dropped there, again, due to a high volume, and is now $19.