Updated Weekend Lineups for GCW, Shows Set for Houston & Dallas

– As noted, GCW will be back this weekend with two events. Both shows will be streaming live on FITE TV. First up is Fight Club 2: Houston on Friday, February 4 at the Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. Here’s the lineup:

* Tony Deppen vs. Bryan Keith

* Matt Tremont vs. Sadika

* Scramble Match: Grim Reefer vs. Matthew Justice vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Allie Katch vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Chris Carter

* Mascara Dorada vs. Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian vs. ASF

* Atticus Cogar vs. Gino Medina

* Nick Wayne vs. Ninja Mack

* GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray vs. Mysterious Q and Loko Champion Dante Leon vs. Sam Stackhouse

Next up for GCW is If I Die First on Saturday, February 5 at The Irving Arena in Dallas, Texas. Here’s the current lineup:

* Psycho Clown vs Gringo Loco

* Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Joey Janela

* GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray vs. Allie Katch

* Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian, Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. Dante Leon & Ninja Mack

* Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch

* Mike Bailey vs. Jimmy Lloyd