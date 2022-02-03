wrestling
Updated Weekend Lineups for GCW, Shows Set for Houston & Dallas
– As noted, GCW will be back this weekend with two events. Both shows will be streaming live on FITE TV. First up is Fight Club 2: Houston on Friday, February 4 at the Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. Here’s the lineup:
* Tony Deppen vs. Bryan Keith
* Matt Tremont vs. Sadika
* Scramble Match: Grim Reefer vs. Matthew Justice vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Allie Katch vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Chris Carter
* Mascara Dorada vs. Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian vs. ASF
* Atticus Cogar vs. Gino Medina
* Nick Wayne vs. Ninja Mack
* GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray vs. Mysterious Q and Loko Champion Dante Leon vs. Sam Stackhouse
Next up for GCW is If I Die First on Saturday, February 5 at The Irving Arena in Dallas, Texas. Here’s the current lineup:
* Psycho Clown vs Gringo Loco
* Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Joey Janela
* GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray vs. Allie Katch
* Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian, Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. Dante Leon & Ninja Mack
* Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch
* Mike Bailey vs. Jimmy Lloyd
GCW returns to Texas THIS weekend!
Fri 2/4 – Houstonhttps://t.co/cSBhz8MY4x
Ft:
Mascara Dorada
Tremont vs Sadika
Sat 2/5 – Dallashttps://t.co/A0INLA4JCo
Ft:
Psycho Clown
Dr. Wagner Jr
Mike Bailey
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/WKvBW8Sy9G pic.twitter.com/uWhoPVdw65
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Recalls Helping Bring MVP Back To WWE, His Pitch To Vince McMahon On MVP’s Abilities
- Brian Kendrick Addresses Past Comments After Being Pulled From AEW Dynamite, Apologizes
- Bret Hart Says WWE Initially Wanted To Bill Him From America
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Pushing for Jeff Hardy to Become WWE Champion, Triple H Being Proven Right