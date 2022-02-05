Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card

WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s the Elimination Chamber following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 19th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lita

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Viking Raiders

* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss