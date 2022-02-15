wrestling / News
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s the Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 19th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:
* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
* Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lita
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Viking Raiders
* No Disqualification Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
* Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
* Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
