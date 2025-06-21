wrestling / News
Updated WWE Night of Champions Card
June 20, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for WWE Night of Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on June 28th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk
* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Randy Orton vs. Jey Uso OR Cody Rhodes
* Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez OR Jade Cargill
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. A.J. Styles
* WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa
More Trending Stories
- Update on What WWE Plans To Do With Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Liv Morgan’s Injury
- Latest Update on If WWE Is Considering a Heel Turn For Cody Rhodes
- WWE Reportedly Has Issues Promoting American Gladiators and Happy Gilmore 2 Due to AEW Talent Involvement
- Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry