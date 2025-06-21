Updated WWE Night of Champions Card

WWE has an updated card for WWE Night of Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on June 28th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk

* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Randy Orton vs. Jey Uso OR Cody Rhodes

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez OR Jade Cargill

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. A.J. Styles

* WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa