Updated WWE NXT Heatwave Betting Odds

The latest betting odds for WWE NXT Heatwave are now available online with the card set to happen Sunday night. You can find them below, via BetOnline:

NXT Championship Fatal Four way

Trick Williams (c) -1000 (1/10)

Ethan Page +550 (11/2)

Je’Von Evans +750 (15/2)

Shawn Spears +750 (15/2)

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez (c) -300 (1/2)

Lola Vice +200 (2/1)

NXT North American Championship Match

Oba Femi (c) -1000 (1/10)

Wes Lee +550 (11/2)

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Kelani Jordan (c) -1500 (1/15)

Sol Ruca +600 (6/1)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Chase University -180 (5/9)

Nathan Frazier & Axiom (c) +140 (7/5)

Tag Team Match

Karmen Petrovic & Arianna Grace -150 (2/3)

Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx +110 (11/10)