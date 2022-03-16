wrestling / News
Updated WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Card
March 15, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which will air on April 2nd live on Peacock and WWE Network before night one of WrestleMania 38:
* NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs. MSK vs. The Creed Brothers
* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Three More TBD
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo
It's on at NXT #StandAndDeliver! pic.twitter.com/h7HYCue5fr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Latest Backstage Rumors on Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE, Expected WrestleMania Match
- WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Finn Balor Pay Tribute To Scott Hall On Raw
- Charlotte Flair & Indi Hartwell Bikini Photos, Finn Balor, Xia Li Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Carmella Shares Photo of Head Wound From Yesterday’s WWE House Show