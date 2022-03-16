Updated WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which will air on April 2nd live on Peacock and WWE Network before night one of WrestleMania 38:

* NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs. MSK vs. The Creed Brothers

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Three More TBD

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo