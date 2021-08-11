Updated WWE NXT Takeover 36 Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Takeover 36 following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 22nd and airs live on Peaock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere:

* NXT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross

* Undisputed Finale Two of Three Falls Match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

(First fall is a singles match, second is a Street Fight, third if needed is a Steel Cage match)

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel González vs. Dakota Kai

* Million Dollar Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

(If Grimes loses, Ted DiBiase must become Knight’s butler.)