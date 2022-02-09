Updated WWE NXT Vengeance Day Card

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s NXT Vengeance Day following tonight’s show. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on SyFy:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar

* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction vs. Indi & Persia

* Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals: MSK vs. Creed Brothers

* Grayson Waller says LA Knight will get arrested