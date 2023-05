Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Backlash

May 5, 2023 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including the Backlash PPV tomorrow. The event happens in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is sold out with 17,390 tickets out.

RAW in Jacksonville on May 8 has 4,658 tickets out.

Smackdown in Knoxville on May 12 has 7,748 tickets out.

A live event in Augusta, GA on May 13 has 3,021 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on May 14 has 2,932 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro, NC on May 15 has 7,561 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbia, SC on May 19 has 7,757 tickets out.

A live event on May 20 in Fayetteville, NC has 3,110 tickets out.

A live event in Hampton, VA on May 21 has 4,186 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on May 22 is sold out with 8,861 tickets out.

NXT Battleground on May 28 in Lowell, MA has 2,303 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on May 29 has 4,810 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre on June 2 has 8,283 tickets out.

A live event in White Plains, NY on June 3 has 2,817 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on June 4 has 2,930 tickets out.

RAW in Hartford on June 5 has 5,915 tickets out.

Smackdown in Des Moines on June 9 has 3,754 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on June 12 has 3,697 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lexington on June 16 has 5,849 tickets out.

A live event in Cincinnati on June 17 has 2,411 tickets out.

A live event in Charleston, WV on June 18 has 2,455 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on June 19 has 6,053 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lafayette on June 23 has 5,173 tickets out.

A live event in Monroe, LA on June 24 has 1,592 tickets out.

A live event in Mobile, AL on June 25 has 2,399 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah on June 26 has 4,758 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield, UK on June 29 has 6,181 tickets out.

A live event in Newcastle, UK on June 30 has 6,485 tickets out.

Money in the Bank in London on July 1 is sold out with 17,500 tickets out.

A live event in Cardiff, Wales on July 2 has 4,541 tickets out.

Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 7 has 9,215 tickets out.

RAW in Buffalo on July 10 has 5,219 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on July 14 has 5,958 tickets out.

A live event in Fairfax, VA on July 15 has 2,784 tickets out.

A live event in Salisbury, MD on July 16 has 1,632 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on July 17 has 6,947 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on July 21 has 6,663 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on July 24 has 6,004 tickets out.

Summerslam at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5 has 38,410 tickets out.

RAW in Minneapolis on August 7 has 5,047 tickets out.

Smackdown in Calgary on August 11 has 5,852 tickets out.

RAW in Winnipeg on August 14 has 6,593 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on August 18 has 10,559 tickets out.