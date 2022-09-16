Updated WWE Ticket Sales For Upcoming Events, Including Extreme Rules

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales on upcoming WWE events, including Extreme Rules next month in Philadelphia. That show currently has 10,032 tickets out. It happens on October 8.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Anaheim has 7,091 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Bakersfield, CA has 2,830 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday in Oakland has 2,343 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on Monday has 5,754 tickets out.

Smackdown on September 23 in Salt Lake City has 4,845 tickets out.

A live event on September 24 in Vancouver has 5,927 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Stockton, CA has 2,474 tickets out.

A live event in Fresno on September 25 has 2,830 tickets out.

RAW in Edmonton on September 26 has 10,581 tickets out.

Smackdown in Winnipeg on September 30 has 7,853 tickets out.

A live event in Regina, SK on October 1 has 2,418 tickets out.

A live event in Saskatoon, SK on October 2 has 2,940 tickets out.

RAW in St. Paul on October 3 has 4,375 tickets out.

Smackdown in Worcester on October 7 has 1,807 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on October 14 has 2,548 tickets out.

RAW in Oklahoma City on October 17 has 3,148 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toledo on October 23 has 3,035 tickets out.

RAW in Charlotte on October 24 has 3,013 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on October 31 has 4,327 tickets out.

RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA on November 7 has 2,562 tickets out.